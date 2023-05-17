Man found guilty in robbery of 87-year-old woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been found guilty by the Washoe County DA’s Office of robbing an 87-year-old woman.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Virginia Foothills on Sept. 6, 2022 for a report of a burglary. The victim told police she returned home and a man ran towards her and demanded money.

Video surveillance from the home showed 32-year-old Michael Bossie holding the victim’s purse and dragging her to the ground before fleeing in a car.

An investigation determined Bossie had followed the victim home from the Atlantis Casino. Deputies went to the casino where they were able to locate his car and initiated a traffic stop.

After getting approval to search the car, deputies found clothing items that matched those of their suspect in the case.

Bossie will be sentenced on June 22.

