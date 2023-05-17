Lockdown initiated in Plumas County school after threat

PORTOLA, California (KOLO) - Police in Plumas County are investigating after a threat was made to C. Roy Carmicheal School in Portola.

On Wednesday at around 7:45 a.m., the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Veteran’s Crisis Center. They told the Sheriff’s Office that they had received a text message from their reporting center from a subject who identified himself only as Paul.

The text said he was homicidal and had plans to kill several people at the school. No other schools within the Plumas Unified School District were mentioned.

The principal of the school was notified and locked the campus down per the request of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office all responded, and as of the publishing of this article, have the school secured.

The school and law enforcement are working together to release the students.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing and patrol officers will remain at the Portola schools as it progresses.

