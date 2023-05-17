Lockdown initiated in Plumas County school after threat

The school and law enforcement are working together to release the students
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo(PCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTOLA, California (KOLO) - Police in Plumas County are investigating after a threat was made to C. Roy Carmicheal School in Portola.

On Wednesday at around 7:45 a.m., the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Veteran’s Crisis Center. They told the Sheriff’s Office that they had received a text message from their reporting center from a subject who identified himself only as Paul.

The text said he was homicidal and had plans to kill several people at the school. No other schools within the Plumas Unified School District were mentioned.

The principal of the school was notified and locked the campus down per the request of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office all responded, and as of the publishing of this article, have the school secured.

The school and law enforcement are working together to release the students.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing and patrol officers will remain at the Portola schools as it progresses.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Henderson Police Department shows Ronald Lee Winborne, 53,...
Henderson police open homicide probe following man’s in-custody death
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Lombardo vetoes trio of gun bills
Wildlife Wednesday-Wildland Restoration Efforts
Wildlife Wednesday-Wildland Restoration Efforts
A photo of Mike Foster
Sparks firefighter passes Wednesday after colon cancer battle