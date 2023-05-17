“I have no answers from the Nevada National Guard”; Reno mother questions Nevada guardsman’s sexual assault case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, family, friends and supporters of Sgt. 1st Class Allison Bailey gathered in Reno to bring attention to her case.

“She lost her career, she lost her retirement, she lost her healthcare and ultimately she lost her life as a result.” said Bailey’s mother, Felicia Cavanagh.

“Every single day I have no answers from the Nevada National Guard.”

Bailey, an accomplished member of the Nevada Guard, opened a sexual assault case in 2021 alleging she was raped by another guardsman.

The Nevada National Guard told KOLO 8 News Now that Nevada State Police, also known as the Nevada Department of Public Safety, investigated her allegations.

“The Department of Safety never determined that my daughter was not raped, they only concluded that there was not enough evidence to prosecute,” said Cavanagh.

Cavanagh said Bailey was ‘other than honorably’ discharged and about six weeks later she died.

“My daughter reported rape, and she was given an ‘other than honorable’ discharge,” Cavanagh said.

“She was denied critically needed care and a med board and she was stripped of all of her healthcare.”

But the Nevada Guard says Bailey’s discharge was not related to the alleged sexual assault.

“She was not removed from the Nevada National Guard because she alleged rape, she opened a sexual assault case weeks after the misconduct investigation was launched,” said Capt. Emerson Marcus, Public Affairs Officer for the Nevada National Guard.

Marcus says prior to Bailey’s claim of sexual assault, the Guard was already investigating her for more than 20 claims of misconduct.

After the state police’s investigation into her allegations, the misconduct claims investigation continued by an outside military team.

“Outside military officers deemed the allegations into the [misconduct] case were accurate,” Marcus said.

But Bailey’s mother says her daughter’s case should be investigated further.

“Why was the accused believed instead of Allison?”

Cavanagh is asking for a Congressional inquiry or FBI investigation into how the Nevada Guard handled her daughter’s sexual assault case.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.