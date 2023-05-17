A hazardous Lemmon Valley crossing gets worse

LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Some Lemmon Valley parents say their kids face a hazardous crossing every day and it just got worse.

“There’s no way I would let her cross the street, even when the lights are on,” says Angela McPartland, standing with her daughter, Carson, at the intersection of Lemmon Drive and Patrician Drive. “People speed. Nobody cares”

Her daughter attends Lemmon Valley Elementary. It’s on the other side of Lemmon Drive and traffic here can get busy and fast.

She and others who’ve chosen to pick up their kids rather than let them use this crosswalk can tell you frightening stories.

“People don’t watch, don’t pay attention and, when you are going the speed limit through the crosswalk, you get yelled at. People don’t like it.”

Things just got worse.

A couple of weeks ago a driver apparently trying to pass another on this two-lane road took out the sign meant to warn them they were approaching a pedestrian crossing. It will be another three weeks before its replaced. In the meantime, the county has put a digital sign in its place and, when we were there recently, a sheriff’s motorcycle deputy was making himself visible to slow things down.

“When the buses are trying to get out to bring the kids home people are going so fast through the school zone the buses don’t have time to get out to lemmon drive because people aren’t going the speed limit.”

A school bus driver we’ve talked with agreed, saying he sees motorists speeding through the intersection all the time making it difficult even getting his bus to the other side.

The school district is aware and concerned. “It’s everyone’s responsibility and a big concern to the school district to make sure they get to and from the school safely,” says Adam Searcy, the school district’s Chief Operating Officer. But the school district can’t police the roadways or put up more signage.

Of course the real solution would be a real traffic light and that’s what people out here say they would like to see, but how do they get that? It’s a city road in the county. who do they call?

You read that right it’s a city road and there’s the unexpected problem. The county is replacing the sign, but anything more would seem to be the city’s responsibility.

In the meantime, safety at this crossing falls on those driving through it.

