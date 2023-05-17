Get your tickets to the second annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The second annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games is returning to Sparks Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. Hosted by the Northern Nevada Throwing Company (NNTC), the event focuses on bringing the love and heritage of the Scottish Highlands to Northern Nevada through heavy athletics and cultural celebration.

Matt Hobb is the president, beau burn, clan coordinator and outreach coordinator for NNTC. He stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets for this weekend’s events.

The Great Basin Scottish Highland Games takes place at the Gandolfo Arena (2200 Loop Road, Sparks). Tickets cost $10-30 per person. Events go from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

Event Highlights

Local and regional athletes compete in heavy athletics - IN KILTS!

Highland Coos from the Corkscrew Cattle Company

Sierra Highlanders Bag Pipe Band

And a beard contest!

Highland games are traditionally held in spring and summer in Scotland and other countries with a sizeable Scottish diaspora to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture, especially that of the Scottish Highlands. This unique event celebrates ancestral tradition by bringing a bit of that same Scottish heritage to the Truckee Meadows area. The Games are also noted for their unique sporting and athletic events, many of which are so well known to have become emblematic of Scotland, such as the bagpipes, the kilt, whisky from 7 Troughs Distillery, and heavy events, especially the caber toss and axe throwing – all of which are featured heavily at any gathering.

The Highland Throwing company encourages guests of all ages to attend the event over two days. Kilts are optional. The fun begins at 9 am at the Gandolpho Rodeo Arena, 2200 Loop Road in Sparks. Individual admission costs $10 or $30, including an event shirt and ticket. The event includes a beard contest, Highland Coos from the Corkscrew Cattle Company, Face painting, food trucks, vendors selling various retail items, Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band, food, drinks, and The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans. Parking is available for $5 per car, with all of the proceeds benefiting the Reid High Sea Cadets. Tickets, competition registration, and additional details are available online.

Follow Northern Nevada Throwing Company on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on future events.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.