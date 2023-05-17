Gerri Weagraff and Adam Cates share stories of bringing “Anastasia” to audiences around the country

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Broadway musical, Anastasia, is now playing at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts until Sunday, May 21.

Actress Gerri Weagraff, who plays the Dowager Empress, and Adam Cates, one of the original choreographers of the show and currently employed at the Pioneer Cener, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday. They each shared their experiences with the show from conception to the first touring production to the final tour stop in Reno.

A limited number of Anastasia tickets are still available. Click here to purchase yours. Anastasia is the final show in the Broadway Comes to Reno 2022-2023 season. Tickets for next season go on sale in June. Follow the Pioneer Center on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on all the performances gracing the Pioneer Center stage.

