Brad Paisley concert will close roads near the Nugget Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Brad Paisley concert at the Nugget Casino on Friday will close roads near it.

The concert will take place on May 19 and will close roads from 12:15 a.m. to May 20 at 6:00 a.m. The closures are as follows:

Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza.

Both sides of the Nugget Event Center:

Victorian Plaza Circle (east side) from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Ave.

10th Street from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.

The section of Victorian Avenue from Pyramid to 10th will be open from 3:00 p.m. until after the concert only for ride-share drop-off. No parking is allowed in this area.

Parking will be available at the Nugget’s West “Oyster Bar” parking lot, and the City of Sparks Parking Garage next to the Galaxy Theatre.

