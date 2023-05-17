Brad Paisley concert will close roads near the Nugget Casino

A Brad Paisley concert will close some roads near the Nugget Casino(tcw-wave)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Brad Paisley concert at the Nugget Casino on Friday will close roads near it.

The concert will take place on May 19 and will close roads from 12:15 a.m. to May 20 at 6:00 a.m. The closures are as follows:

  • Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza.
  • Both sides of the Nugget Event Center:
  • Victorian Plaza Circle (east side) from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Ave.
  • 10th Street from Avenue of the Oaks to Victorian Avenue.
  • The section of Victorian Avenue from Pyramid to 10th will be open from 3:00 p.m. until after the concert only for ride-share drop-off.  No parking is allowed in this area.

Parking will be available at the Nugget’s West “Oyster Bar” parking lot, and the City of Sparks Parking Garage next to the Galaxy Theatre.

