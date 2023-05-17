Boat capsizes in Truckee River; leaves 9 overboard

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department were called to the Truckee River Tuesday evening when an inflatable boat capsized, dumping nine people into the river around Chalk Bluff.

Around 20 firefighters with RFD and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to the call which came in around 6:30 p.m. All nine people were located and extracted from the river at Crissie Caughlin Park.

A ninth person, a juvenile, was stuck in an eddy and had to be pulled out. All nine were examined by REMSA and none needed to be hospitalized.

Prior to the capsizing, a separate call came in around that time for a person who went missing along the Truckee River. When crews arrived, they found only an empty kayak.

Two RFD firefighters, and three TMFPD firefighters searched for the missing kayaker. The Sparks Fire Department was called for assistance, but the person has yet to be found.

