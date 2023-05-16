“Zero Out Prostate Cancer” run/walk takes place Sunday at Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urology Nevada and Oncology Nevada are partnering up this weekend for the first ever “Zero Out Prostate Cancer” run/walk to support research and early detection for the second most diagnosed cancer in men and the second highest cause of death in men.

Dr. Guy Jones and medical assistant, Jessica Cortez, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this weekend’s event and remind men to get screened for prostate cancer if they have a family history.

The Zero Out walk/run takes place at Idlewild Park in Reno Sunday, May 21. Click here to get more information and register for the event.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.