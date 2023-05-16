WCSO letting the public meet its K9 unit in annual event

A Washoe County K9
A Washoe County K9(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to meet their K9 unit during the annual Barks and Badges event this June.

The community event will be on June 3 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno.

K9 demonstrations will be held every hour, including demonstrations with the Sheriff’s Mounted Horse Unit, SWAT, and more. The event will also feature vendors, family activities, food trucks, and displays from the Sheriff’s Offices’ RAVEN helicopter, Motor Unit, Search and Rescue and REMSA.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The WCSO does ask, however, that you not bring your pets.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
Jace Theall
Hit-and-run victim’s mother shares her grief
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive

Latest News

Stolen John Deere Gator XUV
Stolen Churchill County vehicle recovered
A vending machine for books has been introduced to Jess Hall Elementary School
Jesse Hall Elementary unveils new book vending machine
Older Americans month ice cream socials
Older Americans month: Reno hosts ice cream socials for senior citizens
TUESDAY AM WEATHER
TUESDAY AM WEATHER