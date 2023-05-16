WCSO letting the public meet its K9 unit in annual event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to meet their K9 unit during the annual Barks and Badges event this June.

The community event will be on June 3 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno.

K9 demonstrations will be held every hour, including demonstrations with the Sheriff’s Mounted Horse Unit, SWAT, and more. The event will also feature vendors, family activities, food trucks, and displays from the Sheriff’s Offices’ RAVEN helicopter, Motor Unit, Search and Rescue and REMSA.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The WCSO does ask, however, that you not bring your pets.

