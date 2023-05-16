WCSD holds FMP meeting at Sparks Middle School

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District hosted a Facility Modernization Plan (FMP) meeting at Sparks Middle School Monday night. At the meeting, CannonDesign revealed three potential plans.

“We had the opportunity to talk about improving facilities, improving opportunities for students, and maybe some change in the future,” said Paul Mills with CannonDesign.

Option A would renovate schools under the current operational model.

Options B and C are similar to one another and include some big changes to Sparks middle schools.

“It’s starting what would be a long cycle of doing a trade up scenario with moving from today, where we have 3 middle schools and 12 feeding elementary schools toward them, so 15 schools in this general area, moving towards a newer, fewer type model,” said Mills.

Option B would increase the student capacity at Sparks Middle School to 700 and Traner Middle School to 1,400. Option C would simply switch those numbers, with Traner’s capacity increased to 700 and Sparks Middle to 1,400.

“We would have larger schools that would be new and refurbished or brand new and consolidated in a way that they have larger enrollments in them,” said Mills.

All three aim to revitalize Sparks schools that are really starting to show their age.

“These buildings were built decades ago,” said Mills. “The average age of the schools in this area is 61 years old. They were build for a different age of education. It was more, everyone had their little class, they did their subject, the bell rang, and they go to the next thing. Things are a lot different now.”

You can find more information on Monday’s meeting here.

