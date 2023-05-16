WCSD encouraging students to attend summer school

The classes are 5.5 hours long three days a week
Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is encouraging families to send their students to attend summer school.

Classes will be offered to current kindergarten students through seventh-grade for four consecutive weeks from June 20 through July 13. Classes will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High school students must contact their school counselor for information on high school classes.

The classes are 5.5 hours long.

The program is primarily designed for students needing extra academic support to meet standards.

Breakfast and lunch are available for students. Transportation may be provided, subject to current walk zones, depending on the number of students enrolled.

For more information on summer school locations for elementary students, click here.

For more information on summer school locations for middle school students, click here.

