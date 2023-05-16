Special Olympics Nevada holding torch run with local law enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada will be holding its annual torch run with northern Nevada law enforcement on May 19.

The event features law enforcement officers from the northern Nevada area alongside Special Olympics athletes, carrying the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope.”

The 1.9 mile course will begin and end at The Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina.

The cost to participate in the torch run is $25 and participants must be a member of a local law enforcement agency. Members of the public are invited to donate to the runners to support the event here: SONV.org.

Donations collected during the event will go towards supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities and also towards helping Special Olympics Nevada establish its own independently run chapter.

The torch run will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 19.

