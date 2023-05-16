Special Olympics Nevada holding torch run with local law enforcement

special olympic run
special olympic run(Special Olympics)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada will be holding its annual torch run with northern Nevada law enforcement on May 19.

The event features law enforcement officers from the northern Nevada area alongside Special Olympics athletes, carrying the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope.”

The 1.9 mile course will begin and end at The Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina.

The cost to participate in the torch run is $25 and participants must be a member of a local law enforcement agency. Members of the public are invited to donate to the runners to support the event here: SONV.org.

Donations collected during the event will go towards supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities and also towards helping Special Olympics Nevada establish its own independently run chapter.

The torch run will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 19.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
Jace Theall
Hit-and-run victim’s mother shares her grief

Latest News

Mike Goddard, Lahontan Audubon Society
Families, bird enthusiasts and nature lovers invited to annual Spring Wings Bird Festival in Fallon
Zero Out Prostate Cancer Run/Walk
“Zero Out Prostate Cancer” run/walk takes place Sunday at Idlewild Park
American Craft Beer Week
Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with any of Northern Nevada’s locally brewed beers
Out of the Darkness Walk
Out of the Darkness Walk