Stolen Churchill County vehicle recovered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update: The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says the XUV has been recovered.

Original Story: The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help finding a stolen 2019 John Deere Gator XUV.

The vehicle was taken from the Rafter 3C complex Sunday night around 8:20. Officials say it has factory half doors, both front and rear windshields, and a power dump bed.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (775) 423-3116.

