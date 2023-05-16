North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:39 a.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has now reopened North Virginia Street in both directions.

Original Article: Police activity from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has prompted the closure of North Virginia Street in the Stead area.

The street is closed in both directions near the Sierra Nevada Zoological Park and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will have updates as soon as they become available.

