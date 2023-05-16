Older Americans month: Reno hosts ice cream socials for senior citizens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is Older Americans month and senior citizens living in Reno are invited to an ice cream social. This is the first of three socials this month.

City councilmember Meghan Ebert, who also serves as the Council liaison to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, is sponsoring the social series.

In 2020, Washoe County’s suicide rate was twice the national average of those 65 or older and four times the national average of those 85 or older. Experts believe isolation and loneliness boost the likelihood of suicide. The National Institute on Aging says staying socially active can improve cognitive function, reduce the risk of depression and increase your lifespan.

“Our community has two goals that we work on. Communication and engagement,” said Paco Lachoy, Chairman of Reno Citizen Advisory Committee. “The ice cream social is our engagement opportunity for seniors to get together and socialize. Socialization is very important for seniors so we can live healthier and more active lives and not live at home in isolation.”

Reno has recognized Older Americans month since the early 1970s.

Super Swirl will be there serving soft serve ice cream, slushies and frozen lemonade. People 60-plus can enjoy ice cream for free. There will be music, games and more.

Todays social: Tuesday May 16, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm. Mayors Park, 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506

Upcoming socials:

Monday, May 22, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm. Neil Road Recreation Center, 3935 Neil Rd., Reno, NV 89502

Tuesday, May 30, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm, Paradise Park Activity Center, 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno, NV 89512

