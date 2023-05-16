Nevada settles with CVS Pharmacy for $151 million over opioids

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a settlement with CVS Pharmacy for more than $151 million over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.

Ford announced the settlement during a press conference in Carson City on Tuesday. This latest settlement means the state of Nevada has now raised a total gross amount of $606 million in opioid lawsuit related monies.

“My office will never stop fighting to hold accountable those companies and organizations that contributed to the crisis of the opioid epidemic,” said Ford. “The resources and funds that come to the state through our settlements will provide substantial help for Nevadans. I will work to do whatever I can to bolster the support we can offer the residents of our great state.”

The money will be split up between the state and the signatories of the One Nevada Agreement, an agreement between local governments on how to split up opioid settlement money.

Nevada will receive more than $66 million, which will be placed in the Fund for Resilient Nevada. Meanwhile, the signatories of the One Nevada Agreement will get more than $80 million which will be used for abatement in their jurisdictions.

