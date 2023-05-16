Nevada National Guard releases statement on armory protest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard is releasing a statement on Tuesday’s protest by Veteran Sisters at Plumb Lane Armory in Reno:

“The NVNG followed procedures in place throughout Ms. Allison Bailey’s misconduct investigation, her subsequent sexual assault allegation and the separation board made up of out-of-state military officers. This included a six-month investigation by civilian law enforcement of the state police force. By design, the NVNG has no influence over the outcome of civilian law enforcement investigations. The concerns raised are related to disappointment with the outcome of multiple investigations and have nothing to do with the NVNG failing to follow procedures as required by law, regulation, and the National Guard Bureau.

The NVNG does not investigate sexual assault allegations, per a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2019 with the Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS). Instead, these cases are handled by trained professionals of the Major Crimes Section of Nevada DPS, which did not find sufficient evidence to press charges against the alleged perpetrator in Ms. Bailey’s case.

The NVNG takes sexual assault in the force seriously. Throughout the past four years, the NVNG entered an MOU with DPS, launched awareness campaigns to encourage survivors to come forward and report cases while also, in 2021, changing state law expanding definitions of sexual assault and harassment in the military. Coinciding with the awareness campaign, the NVNG saw an increase in sexual assault and harassment cases in 2020 and 2021. The NVNG views an increase in cases as a good thing because it shows survivors are more willing to come forward and report cases. Most of these recent cases involve a Guardsman or Guardswoman as the victim and the perpetrator as someone outside the military, not a member of the NVNG. Additionally, the majority of the cases also go back several years, one as far back as 2001.

The NVNG employes a team of sexual assault response coordinators (SARCs) and victim advocates to support all members, regardless of whether the perpetrator is in the military or not. The NVNG has SARCs available on call 24/7.

Throughout Ms. Bailey’s case, the NVNG provided all due process rights, including two separate Trial Defense Service attorneys. The decision to not charge the alleged perpetrator (handled by DPS) and the separation board (handled by military officers outside Nevada) were all handled through procedures in place. There are no other appeals available in the state of Nevada. Additional review is available through the U.S. Army Board of Corrections of Military Records. For more information on that review process, please visit: https://www.defense.gov/Contact/Help-Center/Article/Article/2742476/request-correction-of-military-records/

Following the events and investigation at Fort Hood, Texas, the Department of Defense has taken many steps to combat sexual assault and harassment in the military. This is a national issue. In addition to changing state law, the MOU with state police and awareness campaigns, the NVNG moved all support staff under a single directorate to provide a one-stop-shop for military resiliency services. This has fundamentally changed NVNG support by streamlining services and building collaboration among support staff members. Also, the NVNG Case Management Group (CMG), created in 2021, brings senior leaders throughout the NVNG organization together monthly to monitor ongoing cases in the NVNG. The CMG includes leaders across the force, including Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARCs), victim advocates, the Provost Marshal’s Office, mental health practitioners, the Equal Opportunity Office, Chaplains, and others.”

