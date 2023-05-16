Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A central Texas resident has died, and a child is in the hospital after a lightning strike.

Bosque County deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded Monday to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

The child was breathing and was taken for emergency treatment. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials haven’t given the names of the victims.

Bosque County is north of Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
Jace Theall
Hit-and-run victim’s mother shares her grief
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive

Latest News

Sign at Nevada Army National Guard recruitment offices in Reno.
Nevada National Guard releases statement on armory protest
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base