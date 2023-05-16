KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes strawberry balsamic salad to beat the summer heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was such a full house during Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks, that the team needed to utilize not one but two sets inside the KOLO 8 News Now studio! The bigger the show though, the better the laughs! And we certainly had a good time with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes, Lisa DiFrancesco - liquid alchemist extraordinaire, and Joe Shapiro from Long Drink!

We were supposed to use plums instead of apples for the salad dressing, but apples were all we could get today. You can use either for a little more fruity sweetness when making your balsamic vinaigrette

Watch Tuesday’s demonstration for how to make the Long Drink cocktail and apple strawberry balsamic salad.

Long Drink’s newest peach flavor will soon be available at local bars like The Eddy and other retailers like Total Wine. You can stay updated on the Long Drink competition to see who wins the belt by following Long Drink’s Joe Shapiro on Instagram. Lisa DiFrancesco is also on Instagram. She bartends at several local establishments so be sure to say hi the next time you see her!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

