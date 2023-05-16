Jesse Hall Elementary unveils new book vending machine

A vending machine for books has been introduced to Jess Hall Elementary School
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesse Hall Elementary School in Spanish Springs is unveiling a vending machine for books.

Students at the school can use their “Blazer Bucks” to buy a token that is good for one book. The tokens are awarded to Student of the Month winners and can also be earned for good citizenship and other positive behaviors.

“We hope this helps in continuing to build your love of reading,” Principal Victor Sherbondy told students during a ribbon-cutting event on Monday.

The vending machine was made possible thanks to a gift from the Hot August Nights Foundation.

