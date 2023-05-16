Hot Air for Hope balloon event to raise money for Douglas Center for Hope and Healing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Center for Hope and Healing is a grief support organization that offers resources and peer support groups to children, teens, adults and families in Douglas, Carson, Lake Tahoe and surrounding communities.

President Todd Whear and event organizer Amanda Johnson stopped by Morning Break to invited Northern Nevada to Lampe Park in Gardnerville this Saturday for the Hot Air for Hope Cultural Arts Festival.

The event takes place Friday-Sunday, May 19-21. There are early morning and evening activities so click here for all the event details.

