Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.(WAFF)
By WTOK Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mississippi Monday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, emergency officials were called to respond to reports of an ATV off the road Monday afternoon.

A family member had discovered Carter B. Fisher was involved in an accident.

First responders took Carter to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This was a horrible day for everyone involved. The victim’s family, the Southeast community, and all of those who were first responders are in our prayers,” Calhoun said.

Carter attended Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, where grief counselors and chaplains were made available.

Specific details about the accident were not released.

