Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with any of Northern Nevada’s locally brewed beers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May 15-21 is known around the country as American Craft Beer Week. Jazz Aldrich is the general manager at Great Basin Brewing Company and the vice president of Nevada Craft Brewers Association.

He stopped by Morning Break to let people know of the latest accomplishments of some of our local establishments in the world of craft beer, including some recent global awards that were won.

Watch Tuesday’s interview to learn more.

Click here to learn more about Great Basin Brewing company’s three locations. You can also follow GBB Reno on Facebook and Instagram.

