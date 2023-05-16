BattleBorn FC plans for the first professional-grade soccer stadium in Nevada

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The plans for a professional grade soccer stadium have recently been approved by the City Planning Commission. BattleBorn Futbol Club now owns the land where their Sports Complex and Micro Stadium will be.

With 5,000 seats, 1,000 parking spaces, surface turf open all year, and a clubhouse, having a stadium like this could open our region as a place for professional league soccer resides.

Marc Radow, President of BattleBornFC shared,

“We’re talking FIFA-level soccer globally recognized globally sanctioned soccer. This is transformative for our community. You don’t need to be a soccer fan to get chills up your spine about what is coming. We’re turning soil into a castle.” Radow said.

That castle creates the opportunity to host globally ranked games. It comes down to the community showing those leagues they are ready for professional soccer in our area. That is as simple as becoming a fan.

Radow continued,

“The biggest thing I want to say is to Join the Battle. Reno as a community needs to showcase to the leagues that we are ready for professional soccer. Get season tickets, go to the team store, and get a t-shirt. Be prideful of BattleBorn and be prideful of northern Nevada.

Radow mentioned 1868 fans can also be inspired by what this project can bring.

“That was not a good day for Reno when 1868 left. You didn’t have to be a sports fan or a soccer fan, you just had to be a northern Nevada fan. I think at BattleBorn we have an opportunity for people to get even more excited about what we’re doing here. If you were passionate before, I can’t wait to see your passion today because that’s what BattleBorn is about.”

Breaking ground on the stadium and a ribbon cutting is set to take place at the end of the month. BattleBorn shares they have a fast-track plan for this project, and they hope to be playing on those FIFA-grade fields this fall.

Phase two of the project completion is aimed at this time next year.

