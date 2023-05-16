Alpine County hosting meeting on fire preparedness

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Alpine County will be hosting a public meeting to provide information on fire preparedness in the area as fire season approaches.

The Alpha Fire Safe Council, the Carson Ridge Markleevillage Firewise community, Mesa Vista Firewise community, along with the other members of the Forest Health Community Working Group will also be hosting the event.

The meeting will be to provide information on the changes by the California Insurance Commissioner’s Office on wildfire protection plans. The meeting will be held on May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Turtle Rock Park Community Center.

A representative from the Insurance Commissioner’s Office will be on hand to discuss recent changes for homeowner’s insurance in California. She will answer questions on the program, how you can save money on homeowner’s insurance, and regulation changes.

Anyone who cannot attend in person can join via Zoom. You can find that Zoom link here.

