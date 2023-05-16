Aces renovate and reopen The Club; a group, and event space

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder sat down with Reno Aces General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Chris Phillips to discuss The Club.

The space is intended for large groups, and is a place to hold events. However, Aces fans can also purchase a membership plan when available.

For availability, visit the Aces website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.