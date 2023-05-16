2 Californian minor league hockey players found guilty of sexual assault

Sentencing is set for July 13
Jones (left) and Matthews(right)
Jones (left) and Matthews(right)(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two minor league hockey players in California men have been convicted of sexual assault.

35-year-old Dominic Jones and 34-year-old Moses Matthews are both Santa Rosa minor-league hockey players. Matthews was also found guilty of unlawfully capturing the image of a private area of another.

Additionally, another man, 31-year-old Josiah Nikkel was found not guilty.

The case started in February 2022 officers with the Reno Police Department were called to Renown Regional Medical Center following a report of sexual assault. A 20-year-old woman told police she met the defendants the night before at a local restaurant and bar.

The woman said she and Matthews returned to his hotel room and engaged in consensual sexual activity. The victim said that as the evening progressed, Jones and Nikkel returned to the room while she was with Matthews, and Jones forced himself on her with Matthews’ assistance.

She alleged Nikkel also assaulted her.

An investigation found Matthews took a photo of the victim during the consensual sexual activity without her consent and sent the photo to Nikkel. The woman underwent an examination from the Sexual Assault Response Team, which revealed injuries.

Evidence provided at the trial included DNA evidence and forensic cell phone downloads, along with witness testimony supporting the charges.

Sentencing is set for July 13.

