‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado. (SOURCE: KRGV)
By Sthefany Rosales
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (KRGV) – A family is in mourning after the father of a newborn child was killed in a Texas tornado.

Danial Martinez, the cousin of 41-year-old Robert Flores, said the family was awake when the severe weather rolled in.

“We had a call, a group chat, and in that group chat we saw that there were sirens and firefighters,” she said.

Flores’ family said a nearby trailer lifted during the storm and landed on his home.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they tried to ask him questions and see if he could respond, but he never did.

Flores was the father of a 6-month-old baby. He would’ve turned 42 years old in a few weeks.

“We didn’t know what to say because we were in shock, we couldn’t believe that something like that happened,” Martinez said.

More than a day after the tornado swept through, the devastation it left behind is becoming clearer.

Neighborhood rounds were made to check on other residents. Fortunately, everyone else seemed to be fine.

Flores’ loved ones, in the meantime, are cherishing the time they spent with him, remembering him as a funny, kind and hard-working father.

