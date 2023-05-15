TMFPD giving away wood chips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District will be giving away wood chips later this month.

The chips will be given away on May 27 and May 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lemmon Valley Station located at 1390 Nectar Street in Reno.

Fire personnel will be on hand to assist people with loading the chips into their vehicles. Only trucks and trailers will be accommodated, and the chips will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Around 80 yards of chips are available.

The chips are left over from the Fire District’s recent green waste collections.

