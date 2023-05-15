Sparks Police joining efforts to enforce seat belt laws

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department will be joining other police departments in an effort to heighten seat belt law enforcement.

From now until May 31, they, along with the Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up to dedicate extra patrols looking for drivers not wearing seat belts.

Additional staffing for the enforcement is made possible through a Joining Forces grant provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395

Latest News

RBS 30th Anniversary
Reno Blues Society celebrates 30th anniversary with blues legend Rick Estrin and The Nightcats
Annemarie Vogedes, Miss Reno Rodeo 2023
Miss Reno Rodeo invites community to three unique rodeo kick-off parties the first weekend in June
Leigh Hurst and Sara Clow
Monday Motivations: Out of Darkness Walk to fight suicide takes place at Sparks Marina
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former...
Retired Army General Michael Flynn endorses Jim Marchant
Mono County, Calif., logo
Mono County residents may apply for relief after winter storms