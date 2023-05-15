Sparks Police joining efforts to enforce seat belt laws

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department will be joining other police departments in an effort to heighten seat belt law enforcement.

From now until May 31, they, along with the Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up to dedicate extra patrols looking for drivers not wearing seat belts.

Additional staffing for the enforcement is made possible through a Joining Forces grant provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

