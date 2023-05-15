Silver State Sights – Baker

The view outside the Bristlecone General Store in Baker
The view outside the Bristlecone General Store in Baker
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAKER, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s about as far from a city as an American town can get.

“My classic definition of living in Baker is like living in a multi-generational household,” said Liz Woolsey, a resident since 2018. “We have about 120 people living here full time.”

The small-town welcomes people as the last stop on the loneliest road in America if they are headed east, though it is so remote that it isn’t actually on highway 50, but rather just off of the main road on state route 487. Still, its remoteness doesn’t stop people from visiting.

“I had people from 15 different countries sign into my hotel last year,” Woolsey mentioned.

“Many people come here on a national park tour,” she added. “They realize there is one more along the Utah border.”

Woolsey owns the Bristlecone General Store, a shop named after the iconic tree located within Great Basin National Park, which is what brings most tourists to Baker. But to get to the ancient pine requires a hike.

“The trailhead starts at 10,000 feet and It ends at 13,000 feet,” Woolsey explained. “So, you are already in high altitude to begin with. Once you are up there, you’ll have amazing views in all directions.”

Great Basin is always a destination for tourists. Including hikers, campers, and those who just want to drive through the park. You’ll find several overlooks, alpine lakes, and a rock glacier.

The signature attraction of the park is the Lehman Caves, and that will be the focus of the next episode of Silver State Sights.

