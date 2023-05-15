Search for stolen Andelin Family Farm lamb continues

An image of the stolen lamb
An image of the stolen lamb(The Andelin Family Farm)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The search continues for a lamb stolen from Andelin Family Farm.

The farm says there are leads in the investigation and that a police report has been filed with the Sparks Police Department.

They say their biggest concern is vigilante confrontations with the public and they ask anyone who thinks they may know anything about the lamb to contact them or Sparks PD and not to take matters into their own hands.

On Saturday, the farm reported on their Facebook page that the lamb was stolen Friday night near the eastern border of the property. They reported seeing tire tracks leading up to the property fence line, then seeing footprints leading into the field.

