Reno Fire crews rescue man from Truckee River

River rescue response south of Wingfield Park
River rescue response south of Wingfield Park(Lisa Williams)
By David Kohut
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno fire crews rescued a man from the river around 8:30 Saturday night. They say they don’t know why he was in the water, but they do say the current was stronger than expected.

He was swept out to a little island south of Wingfield Park, which is when they were able to get him out of the water. According to a fire department spokesperson, he refused medical treatment and walked away from the scene after the rescue. A second person who had been in the water was able to get themselves out and was being treated by REMSA when fire crews arrived.

In total, 21 people reportedly showed up to assist with the rescue operation. The Reno Fire Department says these kinds of rescues take a lot of resources. The river is flowing high right now, so they recommend nobody goes in unprepared.

RFD says no one was hurt during the incident.

