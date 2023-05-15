Reno Blues Society celebrates 30th anniversary with blues legend Rick Estrin and The Nightcats

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Blues Society has been ‘Keeping the Blues Alive’ in Northern Nevada for 30 years with the help of many volunteers. The non-profit is celebrating its 30th year with a special performance by Rick Estrin and The Nightcats Saturday, May 20 at Boomtown Casino.

RBS president, Jamie Klund, stopped by Morning Break to invite folks to get their tickets now before the concert sells out.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The opening act will be Jason King and friends at about 6:15 p.m.. Rick Estrin and the Nightcats will take the stage at 7:30 and perform two sets.

Tickets are $40 and available online or at the door. RBS members get $5 of 50/50 raffle tickets at the door. Sponsorships are also available starting at $500. Interested businesses and individuals should contact Corrin Keck at corrinkeck@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the 30th Anniversary Celebration will benefit RBS music grants program which includes local music student grants and sponsorship of local blues events including Tuesday Bluesday at Palisades Tahoe. The society’s mission is to preserve Blues history, celebrate, excellence, support blues education and to ensure the future of this uniquely American art form.

Click here for more information about the Reno Blues Society. You can also follow the Reno Blues Society on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395

Latest News

The Killers will be coming to the GSR this September
“The Killers” coming to the GSR this September
The Center for Biological Diversity has filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
Lawsuit filed to protect Railroad Valley Toad
Will Bryant, Riverdance principal dancer, talks about the 25th anniversary show ahead of tour...
Get your tickets for Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Show coming to the Grand Sierra Resort
An image of the stolen lamb
Search for stolen Andelin Family Farm lamb continues