Reno Blues Society celebrates 30th anniversary with blues legend Rick Estrin and The Nightcats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Blues Society has been ‘Keeping the Blues Alive’ in Northern Nevada for 30 years with the help of many volunteers. The non-profit is celebrating its 30th year with a special performance by Rick Estrin and The Nightcats Saturday, May 20 at Boomtown Casino.

RBS president, Jamie Klund, stopped by Morning Break to invite folks to get their tickets now before the concert sells out.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The opening act will be Jason King and friends at about 6:15 p.m.. Rick Estrin and the Nightcats will take the stage at 7:30 and perform two sets.

Tickets are $40 and available online or at the door. RBS members get $5 of 50/50 raffle tickets at the door. Sponsorships are also available starting at $500. Interested businesses and individuals should contact Corrin Keck at corrinkeck@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the 30th Anniversary Celebration will benefit RBS music grants program which includes local music student grants and sponsorship of local blues events including Tuesday Bluesday at Palisades Tahoe. The society’s mission is to preserve Blues history, celebrate, excellence, support blues education and to ensure the future of this uniquely American art form.

Click here for more information about the Reno Blues Society. You can also follow the Reno Blues Society on Facebook.

