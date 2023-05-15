Nevada Humane Society: Special meeting on Monday following CEO release

Special Meeting is open to the public
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society will host a special meeting Monday at 9:30am. This meeting is open to the public and is taking place at Reno’s City Hall.

The local shelter and former CEO Greg Hall announced last week on May 9 that they will be parting ways. The controversy surrounds animal care, shelter operations, personal issues and finances.

“Next, for the immediate future, it is finding an interim CEO that understands animal welfare, that can collaborate with other animal welfare service leaders and can really bring the community together. And also implement the correct operational procedures or processes here in this facility,” said Ray Martinez, the President of the NHS board. “At the end of the day it is about those animals, about those pets that are game changers for people’s lives.”

The well-being of the animals remains a priority, but community relations could waver if a trusted CEO isn’t part of the solutions to come.

“We are 100 percent donor funded. If someone were to lose faith in us completely or even if they suspend that funding. How is that going to impact the animals? “We are truly working towards our vision and our mission to maintain or actually improve our 95 percent save ability rate,” said Vice President Rita Eissmann.

