Monday Motivations: Out of Darkness Walk to fight suicide takes place at Sparks Marina

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can start a team or come solo to the Sparks Marina Saturday, May 20 for the Reno/Sparks Out of Darkness Walk to fight suicide.

Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, from Purposeful Living and Healing Center, and Sara Clow, volunteer engagement chair with the Nevada Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, stopped by Morning Break to share the importance in acknowledging the epidemic that is mental health in America and support those who are suffering.

The Out of Darkness Walk takes place Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sparks Marina (300 Howard Drive, Sparks). Click here to register or donate.

Leigh Hurst will also be speaking at a free Mind, Body and Soul event at Spa West Thursday, May 18 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. She’ll be talking about how to “realign with your life’s purpose.”

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

