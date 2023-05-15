Miss Reno Rodeo invites community to three unique rodeo kick-off parties the first weekend in June

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo returns to the Biggest Little City June 15-24. However, the party gets started June 1-3 when the Reno Rodeo hosts three amazing kick-off parties. Each party is tailored to a specific audience at three local establishments across town. From kid-friendly festivities at South 40, to refreshing libations and eats at Bighorn Tavern, to lively line dancing at The Ranch House, there’s a place for everyone to kick back and celebrate the return of “The Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West.”

Miss Reno Rodeo 2023, Annemarie Vogedes, stopped by Morning Break Monday to remind the community to get their tickets now for the events they want to attend.

South 40 Kick-Off Party - Thursday, June 1 @ 5 p.m.

Geared towards younger rodeo fans, the South 40 kick-off party will feature live music, line dancing lessons and plenty of kid-friendly events. Entry is free, and the first 50 kids to arrive at this feel-good festivity will receive a Reno Rodeo goodie bag. Plus, enjoy a variety of drink and food specials, including $3 Coors and hot dogs, chips and soda for $5. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

Located in South Reno, South 40 brings food, drink, games and live music to the table. Kids can burn off steam at Reno’s newest arcade stocked with classic games and awesome prizes, and guests of all ages are sure to appreciate comfy seating in the backyard area. Adults can also join the fun with cornhole, axe throwing, bowling and much more. Join the party at 1445 South Meadows Pkwy., Reno, NV 89521.

Bighorn Tavern Kick-Off Party - Friday, June 2 @ 6 p.m.

Featuring a family-friendly atmosphere, the Bighorn Tavern kick-off party will capture the excitement of the Reno Rodeo with live entertainment by country-music group Huckleberry Road, $3 Coors specials and tasty food specials. Guests can also participate in raffles to win great merchandise and two box seat tickets for one of the Reno Rodeo evening performances. Entry is free.

Bighorn Tavern is Northwest Reno’s favorite spot for quality food, delicious drinks and good vibes. In addition to a mouth-watering menu, Bighorn Tavern offers stunning outdoor patio seating, plenty of screens, a pool table and a full bar. Join the Bighorn Tavern team for this Friday-night soirée located at 1325 W. 7th St., Ste. G, Reno, NV 89503.

The Ranch House Kick-Off Party - Saturday, June 3 @ 7 p.m.

The weekend of kick-off parties concludes with a true country celebration at The Ranch. Jack and Coors girls will be in attendance providing a sneak peek of the fabled Reno Rodeo Jack Daniels Tent. Guests can dust off their boots for a night of line dancing and live music by country artist Jennifer Grant. This adults-only event offers free entry and will feature drink specials and the grand prize raffle drawing at 11 p.m.

The Ranch House is the hottest country venue in town and the perfect destination to brush up on line dancing skills for the Reno Rodeo. Keep the party going all night long at 906 Victorian Ave., Ste. B, Sparks, NV 89431.

Partygoers can also participate in the 2023 Reno Rodeo Kick-Off Party Grand Prize Raffle starting Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $5 each or six for $25. All proceeds from the raffle will directly benefit the Special Kids Rodeo. Winners will be drawn on Saturday, June 3 at 11 p.m. (tickets must be purchased in person, but participants do not need to be present to win).

The Grand Prize Package:

Two box seat tickets for the 2023 Reno Rodeo

Two tickets for Club 1919

One VIP Reno Rodeo parking pass

2023 Reno Rodeo belt buckle

Framed 2023 Reno Rodeo poster

