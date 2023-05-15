Meeting on changes to Sparks schools to be held Monday

No final decision will be made at the meetings
Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A meeting on possible changes for schools in the downtown Sparks area will be held tonight, May 15.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Sparks Middle School at 2275 18th Street in Sparks and will regard potential changes for public schools in the areas currently serving Traner, Sparks, and Dilworth Middle Schools.

In addition, the Washoe County School District and CannonDesign will be considering several options for middle and elementary schools in Sparks. Among these options is whether to build a new, larger middle school on one of the existing middle school sites, consolidating two middle schools into the new building, and then repurposing the other building.

The same option is under consideration for elementary schools in the area as well.

The WCSD says that while the meeting will primarily focus on the middle and elementary schools, future improvements for Sparks High School will also be discussed.

Potential changes for middle and elementary schools would not occur before the 2027/2028 school year. No final decision will be made at the meetings.

