Man arrested for trying to stab woman in Sparks, police say

James Scott
James Scott(The Washoe County Jail)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after police say he attempted to stab a woman in Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department says that on May 14 at around 7:00 p.m., they responded to a residence in the 1800 block of El Rancho Drive on a report of a man trying to stab a woman.

Upon arriving, they discovered the woman in a parking lot and that the man had returned to the residence. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to talk the man out of the residence and, after what police call a “brief incident”, he was taken into custody. The Sparks Police Department says the man and woman were in a relationship and that the man battered the woman.

They say that, during the incident, the man was armed with a large knife and that he threatened witnesses and the reporting party before he entered his residence.

60-year-old James Scott of Sparks was booked into the Washoe County Detention Center on the charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and obstructing.

