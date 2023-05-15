Lawsuit filed to protect Railroad Valley Toad

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
The Center for Biological Diversity has filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get better protections for the Railroad Valley toad(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Arizona (KOLO) - A lawsuit to protect Nevada’s Railroad Valley Toad has been filed by the Center for Biological Diversity.

The suit was filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and alleges the toad’s survival is threatened by oil and gas extraction, as well as a proposed lithium mine.

The toad is found at just one spring-fed wetland complex in Railroad Valley, Nevada, with an estimated distribution of 445 acres.

“Railroad Valley toads have survived for millennia in a harsh environment, but unless there’s adequate spring flow they won’t make it,” said Krista Kemppinen, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Center. “Without federal protections their future is bleak. These small amphibians don’t have time for further delays.”

The center petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2022 to protect the toad under the Endangered Species Act. They were given until April of 2023 to determine whether that protection was warranted, but, according to the Center, they failed to meet this deadline, prompting the filing of the suit.

“The Railroad Valley toads have evolved to survive in the desert where surface water is scarce,” said Kemppinen. “Carefully managing groundwater usage is critical to avoid extinction of this irreplaceable species.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395

Latest News

The Killers will be coming to the GSR this September
“The Killers” coming to the GSR this September
Will Bryant, Riverdance principal dancer, talks about the 25th anniversary show ahead of tour...
Get your tickets for Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Show coming to the Grand Sierra Resort
An image of the stolen lamb
Search for stolen Andelin Family Farm lamb continues
RBS 30th Anniversary
Reno Blues Society celebrates 30th anniversary with blues legend Rick Estrin and The Nightcats