“The Killers” coming to the GSR this September

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Las Vegas-based band The Killers will be coming to the GSR this September.

The band will conduct two performances at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for both showings go on sale on May 19 at 9:00 a.m. and start at $99.50, plus additional taxes and fees. Infinity Rewards members will have access to presale tickets starting May 18 from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit their website, or call 1-800-648-3568.

