Grand Marshals for Nevada Day Parade announced

A file image from the 2021 Nevada Day Parade
A file image from the 2021 Nevada Day Parade(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Day Board of Directors have announced their Grand Marshals for the 2023 Nevada Day Parade.

This year’s Grand Marshals will be Chris Orr and Dave Santina, the hosts of the PBS Reno show Wild Nevada.

“With Home Means Nevada as this year’s theme, we wanted our Grand Marshals to not only live here but really love Nevada. Chris and Dave know this state better than most of us, and you can tell in every episode, there’s no place they would rather be.” stated Bobby Bean, Nevada Day, Inc. President.  “They are a great fit to be our 2023 Grand Marshals.”

Orr and Santina have been hosts of the show since it began in 2000.

“What perfect timing to have Chris and Dave serve as the Grand Marshals for the Nevada Day Parade this year, as PBS Reno celebrates its 40th anniversary of service to our region!” said Kurt Mische, PBS Reno President and CEO. “Wild Nevada is seen not only locally but on 138 other PBS stations across the nation, sharing the great stories of our state for so many to see and enjoy.  We are honored and excited by this choice.”

Orr also serves as PBS Reno’s Director of Art and Digital Marketing and has developed multiple local-national websites. She has been with PBS Reno for more than 23 years.

Santina currently serves as Director of Local Content at PBS Reno and oversees the station’s nationally recognized content.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395

Latest News

Safety tips and how you can ride RTC for free this week.
Bike to Work Week and biking safety tips
James Scott
Man arrested for trying to stab woman in Sparks, police say
River rescue response south of Wingfield Park
Reno Fire crews rescue man from Truckee River
Special Meeting at 9:30AM Monday morning
Nevada Humane Society: Special meeting on Monday following CEO release