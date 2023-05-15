Grand Marshals for Nevada Day Parade announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Day Board of Directors have announced their Grand Marshals for the 2023 Nevada Day Parade.

This year’s Grand Marshals will be Chris Orr and Dave Santina, the hosts of the PBS Reno show Wild Nevada.

“With Home Means Nevada as this year’s theme, we wanted our Grand Marshals to not only live here but really love Nevada. Chris and Dave know this state better than most of us, and you can tell in every episode, there’s no place they would rather be.” stated Bobby Bean, Nevada Day, Inc. President. “They are a great fit to be our 2023 Grand Marshals.”

Orr and Santina have been hosts of the show since it began in 2000.

“What perfect timing to have Chris and Dave serve as the Grand Marshals for the Nevada Day Parade this year, as PBS Reno celebrates its 40th anniversary of service to our region!” said Kurt Mische, PBS Reno President and CEO. “Wild Nevada is seen not only locally but on 138 other PBS stations across the nation, sharing the great stories of our state for so many to see and enjoy. We are honored and excited by this choice.”

Orr also serves as PBS Reno’s Director of Art and Digital Marketing and has developed multiple local-national websites. She has been with PBS Reno for more than 23 years.

Santina currently serves as Director of Local Content at PBS Reno and oversees the station’s nationally recognized content.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.