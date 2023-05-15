Get your tickets for Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Show coming to the Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Show is coming to Reno this weekend! The Grand Sierra Resort’s acclaimed Grand Theatre will host the incredible Irish dancing show Friday-Sunday, May 19-21.

KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko spoke with one of the dancers, Will Bryant from Australia, about how the show is the best Riverdance has ever been. Whether you’ve seen previous tours or not, the 25th anniversary show is above and beyond what audiences will expect.

“We call ourselves the Riverdance family and we literally have fun on stage,” Bryant said. “And I feel like that really reads to the audience and I feel like when we’re having fun, they’re having fun.”

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated all over the world for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty five years later, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

