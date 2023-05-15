DCSD addresses concern over transgender student policy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District is addressing public comment and concern over a school board meeting item for the district to adopt a policy on trans students on sports teams and in restrooms.

Last Thursday, KOLO 8 News Now reported the district will be meeting on May 16 to adopt a policy on these matters and potentially adopt a policy regarding students born biologically male at birth and whether they can participate in female sports and use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.

In an email, district superintendent Keith Lewis said he felt it necessary to address “inaccurate themes being circulated” on the matter.

He says the board is not being forced to address a current school district policy, and that a new policy addressing transgender students has not been recommended by DCSD staff.

Lewis said in his email that there is no official DCSD policy addressing transgender students, and that the district is required by state regulation to meet individually with trans students and families to develop a plan to best meet the student’s needs, after balancing the needs of the school community.

He says instead that several elected members of the board have requested to discuss and take possible action on creating an official school district policy addressing trans students.

He also said the idea the board is being forced to address a current policy is not accurate. Lewis also stated that DCSD staff did not initiate discussion on the creation of a new policy, but that they are prepared to implement any directives from the elected Board of Trustees on that topic in a manner consistent with the law.

