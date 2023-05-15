Bike to Work Week and biking safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is National Bike Month and from the 15th until the 21st is Bike to Work Week!

Biking is great for physical fitness, and mental well-being, it’s cost-effective and a sustainable form of transportation. However, before you and your kids hop on their bikes and ride off into the sunset, checking helmets is a must.

Data shows wearing a bike helmet can reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85 percent. A helmet should be level on the head and fit snuggly. The straps should be even and tight when buckled. There should only be enough room for one finger between the buckle and your child’s chin.

It should not rock back and forth, or sideways. Also, be sure the helmet covers your child’s forehead in case they fall.

Dr. Richard So, Pediatrician from the Cleveland Clinic shared,

“You want to see if there are any cracks, any dents in your helmet. Because believe it or not, helmets are only good for one accident, because if they’re deformed then they’re not going to function right.”

As a part of Bike to Work Week, RTC is offering free bus rides for bicyclists from now until the 21st.

Bike safety routes can be found here.

