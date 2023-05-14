Sparks police ask for help finding missing man

Priciliano Intong
Priciliano Intong(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 75-year-old man with dementia who wandered away from his home north of McCarran Boulevard and Prater Way.

Priciliano Intong was last seen walking west on Gleeson Way at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Intong wore a blue-and-white long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants.

If anyone knows his location, they are asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

