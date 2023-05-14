SATURDAY PM WEATHER

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mother’s Day starts off sunny and dry but then a 40% chance of late afternoon thunderstorms moves into the Reno area. These won’t be widespread but you will likely hear thunder during the afternoon and early evening hours. We will top out in the high 70s on Sunday but then jump to near 90 degrees by Thursday. Another slight chance for rain returns next Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.