Prescribed burning could start Monday near Verdi

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest provided this photograph of prescribed burning.
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Prescribed burning in Dog Valley near Verdi could start as early as Monday, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

The smoke will be visible and people are asked to not call fire services.

If conditions and weather permit, fire crews burn undergrowth on 335 acres in the Dog Valley area just west of Summit One and Henness Pass Road in Sierra County, Calif.

Forest users will not be able to recreate on the land during burning.

The goal is to reduce hazardous fuels and make the forest safer.

The burn will be split into smaller units so crews can more easily manage them if conditions change.

The days of burning can change.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF

https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe

