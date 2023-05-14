Prescribed burn could resume Sunday near Quincy

A prescribed burn in Butterfly Valley near Quincy.
A prescribed burn in Butterfly Valley near Quincy.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -A controlled burn near Quincy, Calif., could resume Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday.

Forest Service crews are targeting 400 acres in Butterfly Valley in the Plumas National Forest Mount Hough Ranger District. They burned 52 acres on Friday, but there was no burning on Saturday due to low humidity and increased winds, the Forest Service said.

“It is expected that tomorrow there will be higher humidity and more favorable winds,” the Forest Service said. “Conditions permitting, ignitions are expected to resume tomorrow morning.”

Crews still worked in the area on Saturday, mopping up and preparing for more prescribed burns.

People along California 70 and California 89 will likely see smoke from the burns.

